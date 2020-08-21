The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Spain daily coronavirus infections rise to 3,650

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 21, 2020 18:53
 Spain diagnosed 3,650 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 3,349 cases it reported a day earlier and bringing the cumulative total to 386,054.
The ministry said 125 people had died from the virus over the past seven days. The seven-day death toll reported on Thursday was 122.
Deaths from the virus have risen since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but they remain far below the levels seen during the epidemic's late-March peak when the daily toll approached 1,000
While infections have slowed since Friday's post-lockdown record of 7,609, this drop may not represent a trend as similar declines have been followed by new peaks in recent weeks. The latest figures could be modified in future as the official statistics are updated retroactively. 


