Special decisions regarding Jerusalem classroom due to weather

Several restrictions will be put in place in Jerusalem due to the harsh weather conditions present, according to a statement by the Jerusalem municipality.These decisions were made following a meeting between Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and city council CEO Itzik Larry.The restrictions current in place in Jerusalem are as follows:- Special education classes will end at 1:00 PM on February 17.- School in the yellow and orange neighborhoods which have been open will continue studying as usual.- Daycares as of this morning will also continue working as usual, though a statement will be delivered should any changes occur.- Schools and classrooms belonging to the "Shachar wing" which remained open will finish studying at 1:00 PM.