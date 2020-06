An unusual violent incident took place at the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov on Wednesday night, during which a man was stabbed multiple times by a visitor.

The victim had reportedly admitted himself to the emergency room during the night after being involved in a fight.

The assailant, who arrived at the medical center later that night, attacked the victim with multiple stabbings. The victim is currently hospitalized and is in stable condition.