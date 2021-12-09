The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
State Comptroller to investigate Gilboa Prison 'pimping affair'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 18:32

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2021 18:44
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said on Thursday that the Gilboa Prison "pimping affair" requires an intense investigation. 
"We will look into the appointments of female prison guards in the Israel Prison Service," he said. "What happened in Gilboa Prison is extremely serious." 
Two weeks ago, Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit alleged that female guards were pimped out to Palestinian prisoners to satisfy them sexually.
A proposal to discuss the establishment of a state inquiry committee into the Gilboa Prison pimping affair fell 46-41 in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening. 
Englman made the remarks during a visit to Ariel University in the West Bank on Thursday. When he was asked about the affair by students, he responded: The pictures described by the female guards are a red flag. 
"In 2020, when I reviewed the effectiveness of the application of the law against sexual assault, we found that out of 153,000 complaints, only 29 actually led to indictments," he said, according to KAN. 
"What happened in Gilboa must get investigated," he said, adding "it is even more concerning that these attacks were levied against them when they were in mandatory service." 
Englman said he plans to deeply probe the state of soldiers in mandatory service positions across the board "from the perspective of the soldiers themselves." 
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 05:03 PM
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:44 PM
Police seize M16 rifle near West Bank-Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:43 PM
Jordan pulls controversial Palestinian film from awards after outrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:38 PM
Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:25 PM
American Airlines to reduce international flights due to Boeing delays
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:11 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz lands in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 01:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 651 new cases, 96 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:53 AM
Body of 25-year-old man washes up on Ashdod beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:15 AM
IDF arrests 2 armed Palestinians who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 07:21 AM
New Zealand plans lifetime ban on cigarette sales to stamp out smoking
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:50 AM
Mark Meadows sues US House Speaker Pelosi, members of Jan. 6 panel
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 12:30 AM
