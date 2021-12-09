State Comptroller to investigate Gilboa Prison 'pimping affair'

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said on Thursday that the Gilboa Prison "pimping affair" requires an intense investigation.

"We will look into the appointments of female prison guards in the Israel Prison Service," he said. "What happened in Gilboa Prison is extremely serious."

Two weeks ago, Gilboa Prison warden Freddy Ben Shitrit alleged that female guards were pimped out to Palestinian prisoners to satisfy them sexually.

A proposal to discuss the establishment of a state inquiry committee into the Gilboa Prison pimping affair fell 46-41 in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening.

Englman made the remarks during a visit to Ariel University in the West Bank on Thursday. When he was asked about the affair by students, he responded: The pictures described by the female guards are a red flag.

"In 2020, when I reviewed the effectiveness of the application of the law against sexual assault, we found that out of 153,000 complaints, only 29 actually led to indictments," he said, according to KAN.