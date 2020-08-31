Students from 10th grade will fill out their own health declarations

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Education Ministry has announced that students from 10th grade, or age 16, and up will fill out their own health declarations, according to Ynet news.This regulation was published along with other coronavirus guidelines for the school year; including a regulation that states that first and second-graders and preschool staff do not need to wear masks. Third grade students will not have to wear masks during lessons, and overnight field trips that include sleeping out-of-doors will be permitted for up to 250 students at a time.