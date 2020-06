While Abid had confessed to the crime, he later claimed that he was innocent. Kikos's parents have also cast doubts on Abid's guilt.

Hanit Kikos, 17, of Ofakim, was hitching a ride to a friend’s birthday party in nearby Beersheba when she was allegedly accosted by Abid, a tractor driver from Rahat.

Police said Abid, who confessed to the crime, raped, killed and then buried Kikos at the Negev’s Dudaim garbage dump, where he worked.

Suleiman el-Abid, convicted of the murder of Hanit Kikos, was released from prison on Wednesday 27 years after he was jailed in 1993.