Images showed the storefront mostly destroyed, with debris strewn across the street.

Residents are being evacuated from the area and minor to moderate injuries were reported. Those injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

A suspected gas explosion was reported at a building housing KFC and Hardee's restaurants in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Gulf News.