Suspected murder in North: 24-year-old from Zarzir shot dead

A 24-year-old man was shot to death on Monday evening in the Bedouin town of Zarzir, northwest of Nazareth.

The man was found by Magen David Adom paramedics sitting in his car with a gunshot wound. He was evacuated to Emek Medical Center in Afula but was pronounced dead soon after.

Police arrived at the scene and are investigating the murder, which appears to be related to organized crime, according to Israeli media.

The murder is the 87th in the Arab community since the beginning of the year, according to the Abraham Initiatives NGO.