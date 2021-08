The man was reported missing after his family was unable to contact him for a few days. Police who arrived at the home found the man's body and a 33-year-old man who was hiding in the bathroom in the house. The condition of the man's body indicates that he was killed a few days ago, according to Walla! news.

The suspect was arrested and transferred for questioning. An investigation has been opened.

