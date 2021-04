The suspects reportedly assaulted police officers on the scene with rocks and fireworks before being arrested.

"Police forces were deployed yesterday in preparation for the evening Ramadan prayer... attended by thousands of worshipers. After it ended without unusual incidents and worshipers were on their way home, a large group of young rioters started disrupting public order near Damascus Gate and Zedekiah's Cave," a police statement read.

Israel Police has announced that five suspects were arrested for rioting at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem over the night on Sunday.