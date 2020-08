Around 100 workers were evacuated from the facility, and one person was reported to have received treatment for minor injuries, N12 reported.

Police, along with fire and rescue crews were called to a factory Sunday morning in the industrial zone of ​​Migdal Ha’emek following suspicions of an ammonia leak in a factory.