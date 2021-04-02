Taiwan rescue workers use electric saw to cut through train wreckage

An emergency crew used an electric saw to try to cut through the wreckage of a derailed train on Friday, video from a fire department showed.The express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island's worst rail disaster in almost four decades.The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves.The train, traveling from Taipei, the capital, to the southeastern city of Taitung came off the rails after apparently hitting a truck that had slid off a road from a nearby construction site.