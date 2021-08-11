The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban won't talk peace unless president goes, says Pakistani PM

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 11, 2021 20:56
Taliban leaders have said they will not negotiate with the Afghan government as long as Ashraf Ghani remains president, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.
With peace talks stalled, violence in Afghanistan has escalated spiked sharply as the insurgent group makes rapid territorial gains. A US defense official said on Wednesday that Taliban fighters could take over Kabul in 90 days.
Khan said a political settlement was looking difficult under current conditions.
"I tried to persuade the Taliban... three to four months back when the Taliban senior leadership came here," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad.
"The condition is that as long as Ashraf Ghani is there, we (Taliban) are not going to talk to the Afghan government," Khan said, quoting the Taliban leaders as telling him.
Peace talks between the Taliban, who view Ghani and his government as puppets of the United States, and a team of Kabul-nominated Afghan negotiators started last September but have made no substantive progress.
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 09:06 PM
IDF soldier who killed 11-year-old Palestinian to be investigated
10-year-old Israeli boy dies in suspected car crash
Netanyahu to travel to US despite severe travel warning
Iran appoints new interior minister wanted by Interpol
Israeli prison shuts down as 23 inmates test positive for COVID
COVID in Israel: 10,000 new Pfizer vaccines arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport
Gantz, Mossad head meet with CIA director Burns in Israel
Israeli firefighting planes land in Greece as wildfire rages on
Coronavirus in the IDF: 964 new cases, one in serious condition
EU drugs regulator EMA looking at possible side-effects of COVID vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 04:45 PM
Eilat gang rape: 12th suspect indicted
Facebook suspends accounts of Israeli far right-wing former MKs
ICC official discusses accelerating Sudan handing over suspects - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 03:55 PM
Belarus revoked consent to the appointment of new US ambassador - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 03:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by