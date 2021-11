The Court of Appeals has ordered Tarek Bitar, the judicial investigator in the Beirut port blast case, to halt the investigation until it decides on an appeal by former Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos, Lebanese media reported on Thursday.

Fenianos had been issued an arrest warrant by Bitar for failing to show up for questioning about the case.

The case has been temporarily halted a number of times in the past due to similar appeals.