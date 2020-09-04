Tayibe municipality petitions High Court over lockdown decision

Tayibe is an Arab city located in central Israel and has been ordered by the government to go into lock down starting Monday. The Tayibe municipality has petitioned the High Court for its decision to impose a lockdown on the city, Army Radio reported.Tayibe is an Arab city located in central Israel and has been ordered by the government to go into lock down starting Monday.

The municipality said that the city should at most "be classified as a yellow city" under the Health Ministry's traffic light program used to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if we were a green city, I would agree to close the city down in the evening to prevent weddings, but schools should not be closed, it is destruction," the mayor of the city said in an Army Radio interview.