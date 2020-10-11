Tens of thousands of businesses threaten to break coronavirus lockdown

The businesses are members of the Facebook group "We won't be in lockdown" ("Lo yehiyeh beseger," a play on words in Hebrew, as the words for lockdown and ok are similar). The group called on all small businesses in Israel to open according to purple ribbon rules in protest against the government's behavior during the coronavirus crisis.

"We are not coronavirus deniers or anarchists, but citizens for whom the future of the state is important, for the livelihood of our children," said the leaders of the group.

About 60,000 businesses are planning to open on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. in violation of the national coronavirus lockdown in an act of civil rebellion, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper Maariv.