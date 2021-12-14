Terrorist cell uncovered by IDF, Shin Bet at largest PA university

Terrorist infrastructure at the largest Palestinian university, An-Najah National University was uncovered by a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media Avichay Adraee announced on Tuesday.

11 Islamic Bloc activists involved in Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria were arrested on campus.

According to Adraee's tweets, the suspects were involved in the "transfer of funds, organizing rallies in support of Hamas, in addition to incitement campaigns under the supervision and direction of senior Hamas officials."

Adraee warned of students being recruited to Hamas through the Islamic Bloc, which indoctrinated students into adopting Hamas's ideology. The Islamic Bloc demonstrated a "readiness to work" with Hamas, and students had their university tuition fees covered by Hamas.

Adraee added that in recent years, a number of terrorist cells that had planned operations had members that belonged to the Islamic Bloc at An-Najah University.