The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Texas schools remove children's books branded 'critical race theory'

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 05:15
A Texas school district has removed two books by Jerry Craft from its libraries after parents complained his graphic novels teach critical race theory, possibly in violation of a new state law, local television station KPRC reported.
The Katy Independent School District near Houston, which according to its website serves almost 89,000 students, also suspended a virtual appearance Craft was to make with grade-school students, NBC News said on Wednesday.
The district has stoked the latest controversy over critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has frightened white conservatives who have rallied to ban it in schools, concerned that it overstates America's racist history. The theory, which examines how American institutions might be inherently racist, is mostly taught in law school.
A Texas law that took effect on Sept. 1 restricts discussions of race and history in schools. Republican Governor Greg Abbott said the law was a "strong move to abolish critical race theory."
Craft's "New Kid" and its sequel "Class Act" tell the stories of minority students who enroll in a predominantly white private school. His work has won the Newbery Medal, the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize, according to his website.
The Katy schools "temporarily" removed the books from the libraries, KPRC said, citing a district spokesperson. NBC, citing a district representative, said Craft's appearance set for Monday was postponed.
Reuters could not reach Katy school officials late Wednesday.
Bonnie Anderson, one of the parents who objected to the books, told KPRC, "It is inappropriate instructional material.
"The books don't come out and say, 'We want white children to feel like oppressors,' but that is absolutely what they will do," Anderson said.
Neither Craft nor his publicist at Harper Collins immediately responded to requests for comment. Craft wrote on Twitter last week: "???????? Apparently I'm teaching critical race theory," with an illustrated image of a man shrugging his shoulders.
Peru's Castillo swears in new prime minister amid political instability
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:25 AM
Wife of slain Haiti president 'won't stop' until justice
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:34 AM
US says agreed with China for virtual Biden-Xi summit before year end
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:15 AM
Coronavirus Cabinet: Green Pass not be required in outdoor restaurants
Al-Sisi to Mahmoud Abbas: Egypt will help restore PA rule to Gaza Strip
COVID: Panel may reccomend no activity week after vaccination
Lebanese PM will sign bill lifting immunity in Beirut blast case
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:55 PM
UN warns Afghanistan's economy is on brink of collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:49 PM
UAE and Iraq sign contract to build five solar power plants
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:46 PM
Saudi coalition foils explosive-laden boats attack from Yemen - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 07:37 PM
Herzog holds diplomatic meeting with German President Steinmeier
Disabled veteran who set himself on fire begins speaking again
Bill to raise IDF soldiers' wages voted down
34,500 tourist visits to Israel in September
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by