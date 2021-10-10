The IDF conducted a Chief of Staff test on cyber threat management

The IDF announced that the Computer Service Directorate completed a Chief of Staff surprise exercise to test the IDF's ability to handle cyber threat situations.

The Intelligence Unit, IAI and Homefront Command also took part in the exercise, which is the eighth of its kind.

As part of the test, operation rooms and systems were shut down to test the teams' ability to manage and adapt to various scenarios.

The exercise was planned and executed by a small team of technical experts of the Computer Service Directorate.

Preliminary results of the exercise show that the IDF is prepared and ready to handle situations in all fields, including cyber threats.