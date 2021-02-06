The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Thousands in Tamra protest over violence in Arab sector, Route 70 blocked

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 16:30
Thousands attend the funeral of twenty-year-old nursing student Ahmad Hijazi near the Arab city of Tamra, northern Israel, February 2, 2021, Ahmad Hijazi killed in a shootout between Israeli police officers and criminals in Tamra. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Thousands attend the funeral of twenty-year-old nursing student Ahmad Hijazi near the Arab city of Tamra, northern Israel, February 2, 2021, Ahmad Hijazi killed in a shootout between Israeli police officers and criminals in Tamra.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Thousands of protesters gathered in the Arab village of Tamra on Saturday, protesting over the violence and crime in the Arab sector and what they view as incompetence by the police to address the issue, Israeli media reported. 
Specifically, the crowed protested the death of Ahmad Hijazi, a 22-year-old a nursing student from Tamra, who died earlier this week in the crossfire during a shootout between Israel Police and a number of criminal suspects in the city. 
Protesters were seen carrying signs reading "Mr. Netanyahu, talks a lot but does little," and "the government is abandoning its citizens - our blood is not red enough." 
The protesters began marching from Tamra on a nearby highway, leading to Route 70 being blocked on both sides by police from the Javor Junction to the Evlaim Junction.  
While protests over the rising crime rates and violence in the Arab sector in Israel have become more frequent in recent months, Hijazi's death reignited a public uproar that has not been seen among Israeli Arabs in years. 
Hijazi's funeral was attended by an unprecedented number of 10,000 participants according to several estimations.
The incident even led to a group of notable Israeli Arab journalists to halt all channels of communication with the Israel Police, which they blamed for "maintaining its suspicious security policy toward every Arab citizen in the country" and not treating them as equals.  


