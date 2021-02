Israel Police called on the public to listen to guidelines and police instructions and to avoid taking such action, as walking on the highway poses a danger to both those walking and those driving.

The R number rose to nearly 1 on Sunday, raising concerns that infection rates are beginning to spike again. Over the weekend, mass parties took place in Tel Aviv, with many participants not wearing masks and crowded in tight quarters, despite Health Ministry regulations.

Thousands of people attempted to walk to Jerusalem by foot, with some walking kilometers on highways to reach the capital on Shusan Purim on Sunday in an attempt to avoid police checkpoints and enter the city despite coronavirus regulations.