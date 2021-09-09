Three minors arrested for attacking bus driver in West Bank

Three minors were arrested Thursday night after throwing glass bottles at buses in Givat Ze'ev, a settlement close to Jerusalem, and spraying the drivers with pepper spray, police reported. Upon their arrest, the young men tried to attack the policemen as well.

The vandals caused harm to the buses and injured the drivers, who both required medical attention after the incident.

A witness told the police that the driver of bus 132, one of the vehicles that was attacked, didn't speak or do anything to the young men before they acted against him, Ynet reported.

"I called the police and suddenly they hit me, sprayed pepper spray and broke my windows," Mamdouh Jada, the driver on the bus, told Ynet. "They cried, 'Zakaria's dead, Zakaria's dead' and beat me."

The attackers were likely referring to escaped prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent leader in Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during the Second Intifada, who escaped Gilboa prison earlier this week and remains on the loose.