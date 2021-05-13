Three rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel, no injuries





إطلاق ثلاثة صواريخ بإتجاه الأراضي المحتلة من القطاع الغربي في الجنوب . التفاصيل لاحقا عاجل :إطلاق ثلاثة صواريخ بإتجاه الأراضي المحتلة من القطاع الغربي في الجنوب .التفاصيل لاحقا May 13, 2021



يبدو أن الصواريخ مجهولة المصدر التي أطلقت من القطاع الغربي في الجنوب لم تتخطَ الحدود .

انتهى الحدث ..

الجيش اللبناني ينفذ انتشارًا في المنطقة و الأجواء طبيعية جدا . — علي شعيب || أنا فلسطين (@alishoeib1970) May 13, 2021

Three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel on Thursday night. The IDF said that the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of northern Israel.According to the IDF, the rockets fell into the Mediterranean sea. Residents of the northern-Israeli town Shlomi heard the sound of the booms.No sirens were sounded in Israeli territory, according to Home Front Command protocols.A Palestinian terrorist group south of Tyre was likely behind the rocket fire and had been arrested by Lebanese security forces, according to MTV Lebanon.