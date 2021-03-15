Three suspects arrested after allegedly injuring a police officer -report

Two residents of Kafr Yasif in their 20s were arrested on Monday for allegedly injuring a police officer while escaping from a police barricade, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported Monday.The incident occurred during a police operation in Kafr Yasif that including erecting a barricade at the entrance to the village.A vehicle that approached the barricade did not stop as instructed and continued driving, injuring a volunteering police officer in the process.Two suspects were arrested in the following hours and a third suspect, allegedly involved in the incident, was arrested shortly after.