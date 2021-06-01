Three Yamina candidates oppose joining unity government

Saasover joined Shai Maimon, who was 10th on the list, and Asher Cohen, who was 15th.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, who was third on the list, decided after the election to remain mayor instead of entering the Knesset.

Roni Sassover, who was slated in the 13th slot on Yamina's Knesset list in the March election, announced on Tuesday that she did not support the formation of a government with left-wing parties. Sassover wrote on Twitter that she believes Yamina leader Naftali Bennett is fit to lead the country but the government being formed does not match her political worldview.