Toddler seriously injured in southern Israel car crash

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2021 17:14
A two-year-old toddler was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 80 near Tel Arad in southern Israel. 
Two children, nine and 12 years old, as well as a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old pregnant woman were also reportedly lightly injured in the accident, Maariv reported.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated those injured and rushed them to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.
Israel Police has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
This is a developing story.
Nineteen Haitians killed as boat sinks on southern coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 06:25 PM
UAE to withdraw diplomats from Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 05:59 PM
Heavy floods expected in southern Israel rivers, Judean Desert
Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 04:52 PM
Lebanon ministers hold crisis meeting over Saudi dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 02:43 PM
Tigrayan rebel forces seize strategic town in Ethiopia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 01:00 PM
France, US seek to ease tension over arms export rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 12:20 PM
Arab League concerned at 'rapid deterioration' of Lebanese-Gulf ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 11:25 AM
Man seriously injured in Bat Yam apartment fire
Blinken says violence on peaceful Sudan demonstrators 'unacceptable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 04:31 AM
Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 03:05 AM
Iranian hackers penetrate Israeli company Cyberserve
Telecommunications interrupted in Sudan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 01:39 AM
US special envoy: Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 01:04 AM
Lebanon PM Mikati reiterates commitment to good Saudi relations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2021 12:52 AM
