Toddler seriously injured in southern Israel car crash

A two-year-old toddler was seriously injured in a car crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 80 near Tel Arad in southern Israel.

Two children, nine and 12 years old, as well as a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old pregnant woman were also reportedly lightly injured in the accident, Maariv reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated those injured and rushed them to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.

Israel Police has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story.