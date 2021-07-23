The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tokyo Olympics: Shortage of COVID-19 testing kits in athletes village

By REUTERS  
JULY 23, 2021 13:19
Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.
Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organizers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.
The organizers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
