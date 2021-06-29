The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trial opens against alleged terror murderer of Yehuda Guetta

Shalabi, 44, was also indicted for multiple attempted murder counts due to his attack wounding of two other 19-year-olds during the attack.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 29, 2021 10:38
Yehuda Guetta of blessed memory. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Yehuda Guetta of blessed memory.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
The trial against Muntasir Shalabi opened on Tuesday before the Judea Military Court for the alleged terror murder of 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta in a drive-by-shooting on May 2 at the Tapuach Junction.
The IDF prosecution filed an indictment against Shalabi on June 10. 
Shalabi, 44, was also indicted for multiple attempted murder counts due to his attack wounding of two other 19-year-olds during the attack.
The indictment was filed following a combined interrogation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police.
IDF Prosecutors asked the court to keep Shalabi in custody until the end of the trial.
In addition, five others were recently indicted in the Judea Military Court for obstruction of justice by giving Shalabi a place to hide during the initial manhunt when he managed to avoid arrest.
All of these five are being kept in police custody until the conclusion of their trials.
An additional suspect is also expected to be indicted in the near future for harboring Shalabi in his efforts to avoid authorities.
Shalabi was eventually arrested in the town of Silwad.
A resident of Jerusalem, Guetta had been a student in the Itamar Yeshiva. He is survived by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
"Yehuda in the last few days, we worried as you fought for your life, we prayed from the depths of our hearts that you would overcome your wounds, and across the entire country we begged for your recovery, but this morning, to our great sorrow, these prayers have turned to a eulogy," the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, said solemnly at Guetta’s funeral on May 6.
"Our hearts are broken - but our spirits are strong," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, calling upon the government to establish a settlement near Tapuah Junction in Guetta's memory.
"I send sincere condolences to Yehuda Guetta's family," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said within minutes of hearing of the young man's death.
"These are difficult moments for the Guetta family and the entire nation of Israel shares in your sorrow," he said.
"My heart goes out to the Guetta family who lost Yehuda tonight, only 19-years-old, who was shot during the heinous terrorist attack at the Tapuah Junction," a statement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz read.
Tovah Lazaroff and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


