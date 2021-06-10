Indictment filed against Tapuah junction murderer

An indictment has been filed against the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others at Tapuah junction in May of this year.The indictment which was filed on Thursday accused terrorist Muntasir Shalabi of intentionally causing death, possessing a weapon, and the obstruction of justice.The indictment was filed at the end of a joint investigation by Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).An additional indictment was also filed against five additional people on suspicion of granting asylum to a terrorist, and they have been detained until the legal proceedings surrounding their case has come to a close.