Trump Administration adds Pentagon 'Space Force' to US spy agency group

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's Space Force established in 2019 will become a full member of the US intelligence community, the administration said on Friday.John Ratcliffe, Trump's director of National Intelligence, said the US Space Force would become the 18th member of the US intelligence community, which is led by Ratcliffe's office and includes the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and multiple agencies in the Defense, Treasury, Homeland Security and Energy departments.Making the Space Force a member of the intelligence community "breaks down barriers to information sharing and ensures that Space Force leadership has access to all the intelligence it needs to be successful," the office said.A senior intelligence official told Reuters, "We now refer to outer space as a war fighting domain."