Trump campaign says it will continue legal fight after Michigan certification

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 00:39
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday said it would continue its legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election after Michigan officials certified results showing that President-elect Joe Biden had won their state.
“Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," said Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, in a statement. "We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."
Trump, a Republican, has not conceded the election to Biden, a Democrat, and has alleged widespread voter fraud without providing evidence.
