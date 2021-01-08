Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

US President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, later this month, he said in a tweet on Friday, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Biden would be the next US president as other social media services including Facebook Inc blocked his accounts over concerns that his messages might spark further violent protests.Twitter unlocked the president’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, which has 88 million followers, after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets.His first post back on the platform featured the video in which he said he was focused on a peaceful transition of power and which was viewed 1.4 million times within 15 minutes of posting.A Wednesday protest in the capital turned violent when supporters of US President Donald Trump laid siege to the Capitol building, in order to stop Congress from formally ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory amid unfounded allegations from the president that the election was "stolen" from him.Many have pointed the finger at Trump for instigating his supporters to carry out the insurrection in Washington, which lead to the deaths of five people.