BREAKING NEWS

Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest

By REUTERS  
MAY 30, 2020 20:14
US President Donald Trump said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis "very quickly" to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests in several cities, some which have turned violent. Minnesota's governor activated the state's national guard after four nights of confrontations in Minneapolis, its first full activation since World War Two.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military had ordered some active-duty Army military police officers to be prepared to deploy if local authorities requested their help. "We could have our military there very quickly," if their help was requested, Trump said on Saturday afternoon.
Coronavirus update: 14 new patients - 1,917 active cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 07:45 PM
Afghan journalist, technician at state-run channel killed in blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 07:15 PM
Italy records 111 new coronavirus deaths, 416 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 07:14 PM
Britain at a very dangerous moment in the pandemic, health official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 07:10 PM
EU urges US to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 05:32 PM
India posts record jump in COVID-19 cases, Modi says 'long battle' ahead
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 04:44 PM
Philippines confirms eight more coronavirus deaths, 590 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 04:11 PM
Attack in northern Burkina Faso kills at least 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 03:30 PM
Work on flight data of crashed Pakistani airliner to start June 2 in France
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 03:18 PM
France, Britain, Germany 'regret' U.S. end to Iran nuclear waivers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 11:53 AM
Russia reports 181 new coronavirus deaths, down from Friday's record high
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 11:03 AM
Mossad head Yossi Cohen met with senior officials in Egypt - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/30/2020 10:36 AM
Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 08:03 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 07:10 AM
Brazil reaches 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpasses Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 02:16 AM
