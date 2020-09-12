The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump to visit California for briefing on wildfires on Monday

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 20:30
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to be briefed on wildfires sweeping the western United States that have killed at least 25 people, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.
The firestorms, some of the largest on record in California and Oregon, were driven by high winds that howled across the region for days in the midst of record-breaking heat.Trump will visit California after traveling to Nevada for a fund-raiser and a pair of rallies for his re-election campaign.
He has been sharply critical of California in the past for allowing conditions that he says permit wildfires. "Maybe we’re just going to have to make them pay for it because they don’t listen to us," Trump said during a rally last month.
Israel, Morocco to establish direct flights - report
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel enters quarantine
Coronavirus update: 3,962 new cases over Shabbat
Five illegal raves dispersed by police over weekend
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 09/12/2020 07:30 PM
Iran warns of 'harsh revenge' against Bahrain by Bahrainis, Palestinians
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 06:06 PM
Belarus police detain dozens of protesters at anti-government rally
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 05:22 PM
Gabi Ashkenazi speaks with Bahraini foreign minister
Astrazeneca says trials of COVID vaccine resuming
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:51 PM
UK counter-terrorism police arrest man over London package
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:32 PM
Ambulance hits landmine in southern Mali, killing six
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 04:24 PM
Arson suspected in Arab town fire in Galilee
Foreign Ministry: We will work to open an embassy in Bahrain soon
Two dead, nine residents sick from coronavirus at northern nursing home
Man 34, dies in suspected stabbing attack, police arrest relative
UAE reports 1,007 new COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2020 01:33 PM
