Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 08:33
US President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to US media. 
Stepien traveled to Cleveland with Trump and his staff last week for the first presidential debate, and was seen in close proximity with Hope Hicks, the president's top aide, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week. 
He also attended debate prep sessions with former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who announced recently that she had tested positive for the virus.
