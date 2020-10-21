The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 21:01
Turkey will not hesitate to send soldiers and provide military support for Azerbaijan if such a request is made by Baku, Vice President Fuat Okaty said on Wednesday, adding there was no such request at the moment.
Earlier, Armenia's prime minister said he saw no possibility of a diplomatic solution at this stage in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. Turkey has vowed full solidarity with Azerbaijan and has accused Yerevan of occupying Azeri lands.
Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Oktay also criticized the OSCE's Minsk group - formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States - of trying to keep the issue unresolved and supporting Armenia, both politically and militarily.
Coronavirus update: Still less than 600 people in serious condition
Rome imposes nightly curfew to curb COVID-19 infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 09:02 PM
France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 25,000 again
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 08:36 PM
Testing of Oxford vaccine will continue after volunteer dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 08:35 PM
Volunteer in Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial has died - Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 08:32 PM
Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 07:01 PM
UK reports record daily total of 26,688 COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 07:00 PM
US will not change Syria policy to win release of Americans - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 06:58 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus cases soar to new daily record above 15,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 06:56 PM
Dep. interior min. on family reunification during corona: Hope and pray
Netanyahu steps out of coronavirus cabinet twice
Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:35 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 62 more of its soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:12 PM
Gunmen take up to 20 hostage in Georgian bank, demand $500,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:08 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases jump by more than 8,500, new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 03:55 PM
