Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

MK Ben-Gvir leaves medical center after two-day hospitalization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 28, 2024 11:26

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was released on Sunday from Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem on Sunday after a two-day hospitalization.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is leaving the Hadassah-University Medical Center after being hospitalized, April 28, 204. (Courtesy)

On Friday, Ben-Gvir was involved in a car accident as he was leaving the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramle that morning that left one eighteen-year-old woman in serious condition. 

"I am finishing two days of hospitalization at Hadassah Hospital. I want to say a huge thank you to God for the great miracle we had, thank you to Professor Avi Rivkind and the entire surgical intensive care team for the dedicated care, and also to Assaf Harofeh Hospital," the minister said.

"Thank you to the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who prayed for my recovery," he added. 

Mahmoud Abbas: 'Rafah operation expected in the coming days'
By REUTERS
04/28/2024 12:15 PM
Rocket fired from northern Gaza Strip towards Alumim, Be'eri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2024 11:34 AM
French foreign minister to arrive in Lebanon for de-escalation talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/28/2024 07:23 AM
Parents of Shas minister Haim Biton injured in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 11:28 PM
Ben-Gvir: 'Far-left would be celebrating if my accident were worse'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 09:29 PM
US State Secretary Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia next week
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 09:16 PM
Tajikistan recommends citizens to temporarily stop visiting Russia
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 08:38 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocks Indonesia's Java
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 07:47 PM
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir still hospitalized
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 07:43 PM
Explosive device explodes in a car lot in Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 06:53 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion, rocket alerts sound across Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 05:19 PM
Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon shares goals of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 03:22 PM
Pro-Palestinian students swarm UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/27/2024 01:51 PM
Loud explosion heard in rural area east of Daraa in Syria - report
By MAARIV
04/27/2024 01:39 PM
Abbas, international leaders to hold Gaza talks in Riyadh this week
By REUTERS
04/27/2024 12:45 PM