MK Ben-Gvir leaves medical center after two-day hospitalization

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was released on Sunday from Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem on Sunday after a two-day hospitalization.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is leaving the Hadassah-University Medical Center after being hospitalized, April 28, 204. (Courtesy)

On Friday, Ben-Gvir was involved in a car accident as he was leaving the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramle that morning that left one eighteen-year-old woman in serious condition.

"I am finishing two days of hospitalization at Hadassah Hospital. I want to say a huge thank you to God for the great miracle we had, thank you to Professor Avi Rivkind and the entire surgical intensive care team for the dedicated care, and also to Assaf Harofeh Hospital," the minister said.

"Thank you to the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who prayed for my recovery," he added.