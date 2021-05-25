Two more suspects arrested for Bat Yam lynching, only six arrested so far

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the brutal lynching of an Arab-Israeli man by right-wing Jewish supremacists who had organized a march on social media.

The two men, one of whom resides in Bat Yam, while the other lives in Lod, join 4 additional suspects who were arrested during the lynch.

Israel Police has come under heavy criticism in recent days for arresting a disproportionate amount of Arab rioters while leaving Jewish rioters largely untouched. Dozens of people were seen participating in the lynch two weeks ago, which was broadcast live on Kan News as they covered the Jewish supremacist march.