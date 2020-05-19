Two Sudanese citizens caught by IDF on northern border

The two were spotted immediately and arrested shortly, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, which said the two are likely work migrants.

Two Sudanese citizens attempted to infiltrate Israel from the Israel-Lebanon border on Wednesday and were captured by IDF troops near Kibbutz Bar’am.The two were spotted immediately and arrested shortly, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, which said the two are likely work migrants.

This is the second time a foreign national was captured trying to enter the country this week from the northern border. On Sunday, a Syrian national was shot by IDF soldiers when he infiltrated the country.



The man, Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim, was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa with multiple gunshot wounds and has been treated by medical staff for his injuries.



Azim was reported to be a shepherd who entered Israel by mistake.