UK, EU officials welcome news of ceasefire in Israel and Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said he welcomed news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce proposed by Egypt.

The ceasefire was also welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel, who took to Twitter writing "Opportunity for peace and security for citizens must be seized."

"Relief for the cease fire to end hostilities, a particular thought for those that were most affected throughout these days," tweeted EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret.

"All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life," Raab said in a tweet.