BREAKING NEWS

UN Security Council condemns Turkish president's Cyprus statement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2021 22:49
The United Nation (UN) Security Council spoke out on Friday against Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Cyprus should be split into two states and his call to populate a resort that was abandoned by Cypriot-Greeks, Walla reported.
"The Security Council condemns the message from the Turkish leadership and the leaders of the Turkish part of Cyprus," The council said in a statement.
"The Security Council expresses deep sorrow about the these one-sided actions that contradict its prior statements and decisions," the statement continued. 
Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees
  By REUTERS
  07/24/2021 12:34 AM
Magnitude 6.7 quake hits south of the Philippine capital
  By REUTERS
  07/24/2021 12:19 AM
Bennett and Shaked at loggerheads over 'Netanyahu law'
Senior US diplomat to lead talks with Russia next week
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 09:49 PM
US military carries out second strike in Somalia this week
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 09:39 PM
10 Palestinians injured during clashes with IDF near Evyatar - report
White House says US supports Afghan president Ghani
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 08:29 PM
US delegation to Haiti safe after gunshots at late president's funeral
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 08:06 PM
Pakistan seeks UN probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 05:01 PM
PM Naftali Bennett speaks to UAE crown prince
EU regulator endorses use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in teens
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 04:08 PM
Legal advisor to Palestinian security mechanisms assassinated
New York may divest in Unilever due to Israel boycott
Herzog to Olympic Israeli team: 'Waiting to hear 'Hatikvah' on Japan soil
Migrant boat sinks south of Turkey, 45 on board
  By REUTERS
  07/23/2021 01:35 PM
