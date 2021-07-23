UN Security Council condemns Turkish president's Cyprus statement

The United Nation (UN) Security Council spoke out on Friday against Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Cyprus should be split into two states and his call to populate a resort that was abandoned by Cypriot-Greeks, Walla reported.

"The Security Council condemns the message from the Turkish leadership and the leaders of the Turkish part of Cyprus," The council said in a statement.

"The Security Council expresses deep sorrow about the these one-sided actions that contradict its prior statements and decisions," the statement continued.