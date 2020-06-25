The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN warns it can not replace the Palestinian Authority

He referenced in particularly the permit system that allowed Palestinians in Gaza to leave the Strip, so they could receive emergency medical care in Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 25, 2020 12:07
The United Nations has warned that it does not have the capacity to replace the Palestinian Authority, when it comes to the fulfillment of PA agreements with Israel with regard to humanitarian issues.
“The UN and other international organizations are increasingly being asked to perform coordination responsibilities” previously executed by the Palestinian Authority, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Wednesday.
He spoke about the issue to the UN Security Council explaining that to protest Israeli annexation plans the Palestinian Authority has suspended its agreements with Israel, including those that allowed for humanitarian assistance.
“While we are prepared to provide support on an emergency basis, the UN cannot replace the Palestinian Authority. It is critical that humanitarian and other assistance not be delayed or stopped,” Mladenov said.
He referenced in particularly the permit system that allowed Palestinians in Gaza to leave the Strip, so they could receive emergency medical care in Israel.
“Palestinians in Gaza, who have lived with closures and under the control of Hamas for more than a decade, are particularly vulnerable,” Mladenov said.
“The ending of civilian coordination will not allow them to receive life-saving treatment. Already, an eight-month-old infant has lost his life due to this situation. Surely there must be a red line when it comes to the lives of children!,” he said.
The Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said it could not comment on the matter.
The NGO Gisha — Legal Center for Freedom of Movement and Access — confirmed that the PA’s Civil Affairs Committee had halted its work processing medical leave applications for Gaza residents. The processing of workers permits and normal exit permits has also been harmed, Gisha added.
It spoke out about the issue already in mid-June, stating that the “coordination on permits for pedestrians through Erez Crossing has stopped.”
It added that “travel through Erez, which had already ground to a virtual standstill in early March due to measures taken to curb the pandemic, is now being further obstructed, including for patients in need of life-saving medical treatment unavailable in Gaza.”


