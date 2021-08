Unvaccinated teachers who do not get tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the schools, Director General of the Education Ministry Igal Slovik said in an interview on 103FM.

He also discussed the plan for parents to test their children in the days before school starts in order to minimize the number of infected children in schools.

"I trust the parents, and I believe that they will cooperate. We have a joint mission to get the kids back to school," he said.