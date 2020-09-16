Upon return Netanyahu faces with both supporters and protesters

Upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received both negatively and positively. In one area, a few dozen Netanyahu supporters received him with cheer, while in another area, a few dozens of his critics held a protest.

Netanyahu and his wife departed the plane and greeted his supporters, who gathered in a closed area in the airport, while waving flags and chanting "we love you" and "Bibi is the king of Israel." Netanyahu thanked them and wished them a happy new year.



