US Ambassador to UN: Another normalization accord will come in next days

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al-Arabiya Wednesday that another normalization agreement between Israel and an unnamed Arab country will happen in the next day or two.

During the interview, Craft said regarding US intentions on pushing forward Middle East peace in the Arab-Israel conflict that "our plan is to bring more countries...which we will have more being announced very soon..."

When asked how soon by the interviewer, Craft said "well it could be today...there will be one in the next day or two... yes so we are very excited and know that others are going to be following, and what we don't want to do is to not isolate anyone but to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East and they are part of this peace.

A potential third Israel-Arab state accord comes following the recent normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with the addition of Bahrain, that was signed on September 15. Speculation has been ongoing with the next potential Arab state to normalize relations with Israel, with some suggesting Oman and Sudan as the most likely candidates.

Much speculation also came after Sudanese transitional leader Adbel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok returned to Khartoum from Abu Dhabi on Wednesday without securing a final deal for aid from the US and normalization of ties with Israel.

The other candidate, Oman, has also been touted as another potential country to normalize relations with Israel after an official representative of the Gulf Arab country was sent to the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israel accord in Washington, DC.



Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.

