US ambassador to UN to visit Israel, Palestinians, Jordan

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Israel as part of a diplomatic mission to promote cooperation and US objectives in the region from November 14-19.

Thomas-Greenfield will meet with Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders during the trip.

She will be the first Biden administration cabinet official to visit since the establishment of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government.

In Israel, her trip will include a visit to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.