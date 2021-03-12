US condemns China's 'crimes against humanity, genocide' in Xinjiang

The United States on Friday condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" being committed in Xinjiang region against ethnic Uighurs and severe restrictions in Tibet.Mark Cassayre, US charge d'affaires, in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council, also said: "We condemn Hong Kong authorities' detention of democratic activists for exercising their rights and freedoms and call for their immediate release."He urged Russia to unconditionally release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as hundreds of others he said were being unlawfully detained in Russia.