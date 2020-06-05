The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US considers blacklisting more oil tankers for trading with Venezuela

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 19:09
London/New York - The United States is considering imposing sanctions on at least 40 additional foreign oil tankers for trading with Venezuela, four shipping sources told Reuters on Friday.
The sources said the potential sanctions on the various ships could be imposed imminently, although no decision had been taken yet.The vessels that could be targeted included 25 supertankers, which can each carry a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil, and 17 smaller vessels, the sources said.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Treasury Department. The White House and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
U.S. officials have steadily added tankers and shipping companies to the blacklist over their dealings with Venezuela since Washington imposed sanctions, and have warned that more will be targeted if they fail to abide by sanctions.
Earlier this week the U.S. Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, the latest escalation in Washington's effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro by cutting off the OPEC nation's crude exports.
Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela in early 2019, shortly after the United States and dozens of other countries accused Maduro of remaining in power illegitimately after a 2018 election that was widely viewed as fraudulent.
Maduro blames the sanctions for Venezuela's woes and accuses Washington of seeking to oust him in order to control the country's vast crude reserves. (
Sha'ar HaNegev high school closed after 9th grader gets coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/05/2020 07:38 PM
US will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 07:26 PM
Italy records 85 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, 518 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 07:24 PM
Marriott says ordered by Trump administration to cease Cuba hotel busines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 06:50 PM
Trump suggests governors call in National Guard to 'dominate the streets'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 06:18 PM
Iran confirms talks 'months ago' with Richardson over White's release
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 03:50 PM
Cabinet secretary recommends all MKs to test for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:07 PM
Swimming forbidden at Beit Yanai beach, due to risk of pollution
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:04 PM
WHO: It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:36 PM
North Korea expresses support in China's Hong Kong measures
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:19 PM
Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 10:51 AM
Dozens in Hong Kong stage pro-democracy protest in shopping mall
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:58 AM
France demands that Iran release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:28 AM
Bernie Sanders compares George Floyd riots to Tiananmen Square massacre
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 06:03 AM
Iranian ship sinks off Iraqi coast - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:05 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by