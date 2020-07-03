The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US envoy to visit South Korea to discuss North Korea nuclear talks

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2020 06:53
The US point man for North Korea is due to visit South Korea next week as it pushes for a resumption of talks with the North ahead of the US election and despite few signs of any progress.
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who led working-level negotiations with the North Koreans, will be among several State Department officials holding talks with South Korean counterparts on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as the trip has not been announced.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the US election in November, and on Thursday, South Korea's foreign minister said Seoul is pushing for a resumption of US-North Korea talks.
Biegun has said there is time for both sides to re-engage and "make substantial progress," but the coronavirus pandemic would make an in-person summit difficult before the November election.
New coronavirus restrictions come into effect at 08:00
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 07:45 AM
"Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" slogan now illegal in city
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 06:53 AM
Federal COVID-19 test supplies late, unsterile, Washington state says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 04:11 AM
Body of missing boy from Samaria found dead in cistern
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/03/2020 04:10 AM
Mexico posts record 6,741 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 03:24 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.76 million, death toll at 516,600
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 02:00 AM
Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 01:52 AM
Armed Canadian man arrested after driving into gate by PM Trudeau's house
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2020 12:58 AM
UK confirmed coronavirus death toll rises by 89 to 43,995
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 11:51 PM
Prison warden infected with COVID-19, three inmates in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 10:50 PM
NBA: Nine more players test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 10:10 PM
'Very little risk' that pets can infect owners with COVID - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 09:45 PM
US daily coronavirus daily cases reach all-time high as death toll rises
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 08:30 PM
Israel’s economy expected to be hit with 2,000 layoffs in hi-tech
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/02/2020 08:03 PM
NIH director optimistic on coronavirus vaccine by year's end
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/02/2020 07:55 PM
