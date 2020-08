In a statement, the US Treasury Department said it blacklisted UAE-based Parthia Cargo and Delta Parts Supply FZC for providing key parts and logistics services for Iranian airline Mahan Air.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two UAE-based companies, accusing them of providing support to US-blacklisted Mahan Air.It also imposed sanctions on Amin Mahdavi, an Iranian national based in the United Arab Emirates, for owning or controlling Parthia Cargo, it said.